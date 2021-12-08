Chad to Fund Local Development Projects in Return for Russian Debt Relief - Top Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russia offered Chad to reduce its debt burden in return for investment in development projects, the Chadian Foreign Minister told Sputnik, adding the plan will get underway soon.

"Russia approached us with a plan to write off debt owed by some African countries by funneling the money into development projects.

.. As for Chad, we of course said we wanted to be part of it," Mahamat Zene Cherif said in an interview with Sputnik.

Asked whether Chad planned to take on the projects soon, the Central African nation's top diplomat said, "Yes, that's absolutely true." Cherif spoke to Sputnik after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday.