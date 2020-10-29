UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Maintains Role As World's Top Musical Instrument Exporter

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 02:14 PM

China maintains role as world's top musical instrument exporter

China has maintained its leading role in musical instrument exportation and produces about half of the world's major musical instruments, according to Music China, an international exhibition for musical instruments that opened on Wednesday in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :China has maintained its leading role in musical instrument exportation and produces about half of the world's major musical instruments, according to Music China, an international exhibition for musical instruments that opened on Wednesday in Shanghai.

China produces nearly 400,000 traditional pianos, over 900,000 digital pianos, 1 million western orchestral instruments and 3.2 million guitars every year, accounting for about half of the global output of major musical instruments, according to the expo.

Data from the China Musical Instrument Association (CMIA), one of the expo organizers, shows that in 2019, more than 240 large musical instrument manufacturers in China realized a prime operating revenue of 41.2 billion Yuan (about 6.14 billion U.S. dollars), up 5.45 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, China exported musical instruments worth 1.74 billion U.S. Dollars to nearly 200 countries and regions and imported 528 million dollars worth of instruments during the same period, up 6.

7 percent and 8.2 percent respectively.

Over the past five years, more than 1,600 technical patents were registered in the industry in China each year, of which over 30 percent were invention patents, according to the CMIA.

Wang Shicheng, president of the association, said China has a huge market potential for musical instruments. "The rise of middle-income groups and reshuffling of demographic structure in China will boost market demand for middle- and high-grade instruments and related services and educational products," said Wang.

The CMIA predicts that in the next five years, the average number of pianos owned by every 100 households in urban China is expected to increase from 6.8 to 7.5, and the number of medium- and high-grade instruments of every 100 such households own is expected to rise from 7.48 to 9.5.

Launched in Shanghai in 2002, Music China is an annual event that has developed into one of the most famous musical instrument expos around the world.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Music China Shanghai Same 2019 Market Event From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

DC for strict monitoring of auction process at veg ..

2 minutes ago

Australian men 3rd-most obese in world: gov't stud ..

2 minutes ago

20 students injured as four school vans collided

2 minutes ago

LVMH, Tiffany agree to merger at lower price: stat ..

2 minutes ago

European stocks advance at open after lockdowns

8 minutes ago

Merkel warns against 'lies, disinformation' in vir ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.