China suspends economic accord with Australia

Beijing, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2021 ) :Beijing said Thursday it has suspended an economic agreement with Australia, an apparent tit-for-tat response to Australia scrapping a Belt and Road infrastructure pact and threat to undo a deal leasing Darwin Port to a Chinese company.

The China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue deal has been suspended "based on the current attitude" of the Australian government, China's National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement, blaming some officials of "ideological discrimination."