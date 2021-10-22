UrduPoint.com

China To Raise Retail Fuel Prices

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 04:47 PM

China to raise retail fuel prices

China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Saturday, the country's top economic planner said Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Saturday, the country's top economic planner said Friday.

Based on recent changes in international oil prices, the retail prices of gasoline and diesel will be increased by 300 Yuan (about 46.9 U.S. Dollars) and 290 yuan per tonne, respectively, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

Under the current pricing mechanism, if international crude oil prices change by more than 50 yuan per tonne and remain at that level for 10 working days, the prices of refined oil products such as gasoline and diesel in China will be adjusted accordingly.

China's three biggest oil companies, namely China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation and China National Offshore Oil Corporation, have been asked to maintain oil production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Oil From Top

Recent Stories

Foreign envoys to WTO laud China's contribution to ..

Foreign envoys to WTO laud China's contribution to multilateral trading system

23 seconds ago
 Senate body recommends NHA to increase job quota f ..

Senate body recommends NHA to increase job quota for Balochistan

24 seconds ago
 Anaya Panday expressed consent to manage drugs for ..

Anaya Panday expressed consent to manage drugs for Aryan Khan: Reports

22 minutes ago
 Up to NATO, Kiev to Decide on Kiev's Membership, I ..

Up to NATO, Kiev to Decide on Kiev's Membership, Interference Unacceptable - Sto ..

27 seconds ago
 16 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

16 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

34 seconds ago
 China pleased over CPEC achieving new outcomes: Wa ..

China pleased over CPEC achieving new outcomes: Wang Wenbin

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.