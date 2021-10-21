UrduPoint.com

China's Chongqing Posts Robust Economic Growth In Jan-Sept

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 04:38 PM

China's Chongqing posts robust economic growth in Jan-Sept

China's Chongqing Municipality achieved 9.9 percent year-on-year economic growth in the first three quarters of 2021, official data showed

CHONGQING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :China's Chongqing Municipality achieved 9.9 percent year-on-year economic growth in the first three quarters of 2021, official data showed.

The city's gross domestic product reached nearly 2 trillion Yuan (about 313 billion U.S. Dollars) in the January-September period, according to the municipal bureau of statistics.

The city's industrial output grew 14.

2 percent year on year during the three quarters, the bureau said.

Chongqing saw its foreign trade jump 27 percent year on year to 577 billion yuan in the nine-month period, according to Chongqing Customs.

The trade with major trading partners of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the European Union and the United States grew 13.6 percent, 24.2 percent and 18 percent to 93 billion yuan, 90.45 billion yuan and 85.15 billion yuan, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union Chongqing United States Asia Billion

Recent Stories

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Thursday

2 minutes ago
 CPEC enters new phase of high-quality development ..

CPEC enters new phase of high-quality development : NDRC

2 minutes ago
 Palace intrigue swirls around ailing Czech preside ..

Palace intrigue swirls around ailing Czech president

2 minutes ago
 Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Eastern Japan, No Ts ..

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Eastern Japan, No Tsunami Threat - Weather Agency

2 minutes ago
 Rain with strong winds predicted for 19 KP distric ..

Rain with strong winds predicted for 19 KP districts

16 minutes ago
 Five arrested, snatched vehicle, cash recovered in ..

Five arrested, snatched vehicle, cash recovered in karachi

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.