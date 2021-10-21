China's Chongqing Municipality achieved 9.9 percent year-on-year economic growth in the first three quarters of 2021, official data showed

CHONGQING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :China's Chongqing Municipality achieved 9.9 percent year-on-year economic growth in the first three quarters of 2021, official data showed.

The city's gross domestic product reached nearly 2 trillion Yuan (about 313 billion U.S. Dollars) in the January-September period, according to the municipal bureau of statistics.

The city's industrial output grew 14.

2 percent year on year during the three quarters, the bureau said.

Chongqing saw its foreign trade jump 27 percent year on year to 577 billion yuan in the nine-month period, according to Chongqing Customs.

The trade with major trading partners of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the European Union and the United States grew 13.6 percent, 24.2 percent and 18 percent to 93 billion yuan, 90.45 billion yuan and 85.15 billion yuan, respectively.