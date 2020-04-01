UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Coal Output Down 6.3 Pct In First Two Months

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:29 PM

China's coal output down 6.3 pct in first two months

Output of raw coal in China fell 6.3 percent year on year to 490 million tonnes in the first two months of 2020 as the novel corona-virus outbreak disrupted production, official data showed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Output of raw coal in China fell 6.3 percent year on year to 490 million tonnes in the first two months of 2020 as the novel corona-virus outbreak disrupted production, official data showed.

During the January-February period, Chinese railways transported 370 million tonnes of coal, down 6.2 percent year on year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

As the spread of the virus has been basically curbed in China, a majority of coal miners have restored normal operation.

By the end of February, coal stockpiles at the country's major power plants were adequate for 27 days of consumption, the data showed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China February 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces recovery of seven COVID-19 cases

13 seconds ago

6.5 magnitude quake jolts US state of Idaho

54 seconds ago

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decrease W ..

56 seconds ago

Secrecy and suspense over Tour de France's fate

57 seconds ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Libya Rises by 2 to 10 ..

59 seconds ago

Moscow QR Code App for Self-Isolation Ready for La ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.