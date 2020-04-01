Output of raw coal in China fell 6.3 percent year on year to 490 million tonnes in the first two months of 2020 as the novel corona-virus outbreak disrupted production, official data showed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Output of raw coal in China fell 6.3 percent year on year to 490 million tonnes in the first two months of 2020 as the novel corona-virus outbreak disrupted production, official data showed.

During the January-February period, Chinese railways transported 370 million tonnes of coal, down 6.2 percent year on year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

As the spread of the virus has been basically curbed in China, a majority of coal miners have restored normal operation.

By the end of February, coal stockpiles at the country's major power plants were adequate for 27 days of consumption, the data showed.