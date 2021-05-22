UrduPoint.com
China's Coal Output Rises In First Four Months

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :China's raw coal output rose 11.1 percent year on year to 1.29 billion tonnes in the first four months of 2021, official data showed.

The Jan.-April volume increased by 12.5 percent from the level in the same period of 2019, putting the annual average growth of the past two years at 6.

1 percent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The country imported 90.13 million tonnes of coal from January to April, down 28.8 percent year on year.

In April alone, China's coal output dipped 1.8 percent from a year earlier to 320 million tonnes, NBS data showed.

