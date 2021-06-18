China's fiscal revenue jumped 24.2 percent year on year in the first five months of 2021, official data showed Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :China's fiscal revenue jumped 24.2 percent year on year in the first five months of 2021, official data showed Thursday.

According to data released by the Ministry of Finance, the country's fiscal revenue reached nearly 9.65 trillion Yuan (about 1.5 trillion U.S. Dollars) during the reporting period.