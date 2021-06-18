UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Fiscal Revenue Up 24.2 Pct In First Five Months

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 03:52 PM

China's fiscal revenue up 24.2 pct in first five months

China's fiscal revenue jumped 24.2 percent year on year in the first five months of 2021, official data showed Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :China's fiscal revenue jumped 24.2 percent year on year in the first five months of 2021, official data showed Thursday.

According to data released by the Ministry of Finance, the country's fiscal revenue reached nearly 9.65 trillion Yuan (about 1.5 trillion U.S. Dollars) during the reporting period.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi advises Azam Khan to show his real t ..

11 minutes ago

London's Notting Hill Carnival scrapped again due ..

3 minutes ago

U.S.-China trade imbalance is improving

3 minutes ago

Moscow records 9,056 new Covid cases, a pandemic h ..

3 minutes ago

EU inflation up to 2.3 pct in May

3 minutes ago

Mongolia reports 2,746 new COVID-19 cases, total a ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.