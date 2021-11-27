UrduPoint.com

China's Forex Market Turnover Reaches 17.31 Trln Yuan In Oct

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 03:31 PM

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :China's foreign exchange (forex) market recorded a total transaction of 17.31 trillion yuan, equivalent to 2.7 trillion U.S. Dollars, in October, official data showed.

Specifically, the transaction volume of the client market totaled 2.

54 trillion Yuan last month, while that of the interbank market was 14.76 trillion yuan, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In terms of products, the cumulative transaction volume of the spot market was 7.11 trillion yuan, and that of the derivatives market was 10.2 trillion yuan in October.

In the first ten months of the year, the country's forex market turnover totaled 191.49 trillion yuan, the data showed.

