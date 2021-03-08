UrduPoint.com
China's Futures Market Continues To Expand In February

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 03:49 PM

China's futures market continues to expand in February

China's futures market in February continued to report robust growth in both trading volume and turnover, industry data showed

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :China's futures market in February continued to report robust growth in both trading volume and turnover, industry data showed.

The futures trading volume last month stood at 441.37 million lots, with a turnover of 35.04 trillion Yuan (about 5.4 trillion U.S.

Dollars), according to the China Futures Association.

The figures rose 45.81 percent and 50.35 percent, respectively, from the same period last year.In the first two months, the market's trading volume totaled 1.05 billion lots, an increase of 85.26 percent year on year.The period saw a total turnover of 81.28 trillion yuan, up 86.28 percent year on year.

