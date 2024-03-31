China's Non-manufacturing PMI Up In March
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2024 | 11:50 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 53 in March 2024, up from 51.4 in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said Sunday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.
This latest growth extended the rising trend shown by the non-manufacturing PMI in previous months, adding to the evidence confirming that business activities in China's non-manufacturing sectors continued to gain steam.
The sub-index for the service sector was 52.4 in March, up from 51 in February and increasing for three consecutive months, the data showed.
Services related to enterprise production, such as mail, satellite transmission, and finance, saw rapid growth in March, while the wholesale sector, railway transport, and rental services all logged improvements to varying degrees.
Activity levels in the construction sector also picked up, as relevant projects across the country accelerated building activities after the Spring Festival holiday, according to NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe.
The sub-index for the construction sector reached 56.2 in March, up from 53.5 a month earlier. The reading for the sector's business expectations rose to 59.2 in March, indicating the growing confidence of construction companies in recent developments in the industry.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Business
-
China's electronic information manufacturing industry expands in first 2 months54 seconds ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 20243 hours ago
-
All possible steps being taken to meet cotton production targets: secretary15 hours ago
-
FCCI to remain open on Sunday for renewal of membership16 hours ago
-
LCCI gives feedback to Finance Minister on SRO 420(I)/202416 hours ago
-
Incentives for taxpayers to help promote tax culture: FCCI chief16 hours ago
-
Gold rates remain unchanged at Rs.234,800 per tola17 hours ago
-
Envoy for strengthening Pak-Iraq trade, investment relations18 hours ago
-
NTUF and RR agree to revolutionize T2T recycling industry21 hours ago
-
Global real estate market hits $365.51 trillion in 202316 hours ago
-
1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil23 hours ago