China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Friday
Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 04:40 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 32.3 basis points to 2.175 percent Friday.
The seven-day rate rose 9.5 basis points to 2.187 percent, the one-month rate went down 0.7 basis points to 2.
377 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 1.2 basis points to 2.887 percent.
Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.