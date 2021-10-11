UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Monday

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 03:43 PM

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 50 basis points to 2.135 percent Monday

The seven-day rate rose 30.3 basis points to 2.199 percent, the one-month rate went down 1 basis point to 2.

366 percent, and the one-year rate edged up 0.2 basis points to 2.718 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

