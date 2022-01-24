UrduPoint.com

China's Wuhan Posts Robust GDP Growth In 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2022 | 01:46 PM

Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, once hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic in 2020, notched up 12.2 percent GDP growth in 2021, local authorities said Monday

The GDP of Wuhan totaled more than 1.77 trillion Yuan (about 280 billion U.S. Dollars) last year, according to the municipal statistics bureau. The figure also represents a 6.7 percent increase from that of the same period in 2019, showing a sound momentum in economic recovery and development.

In 2021, the added value of Wuhan's Primary, secondary and tertiary industries reached over 44.

4 billion yuan, 620.8 billion yuan and 1.1 trillion yuan, respectively, up 8.7 percent, 12.1 percent and 12.3 percent year on year.

Wuhan saw strong growth in investment last year, with prosperous development of its foreign trade. Fixed-asset investment of the megacity with a population of more than 12 million, rose 12.9 percent year on year, 24.7 percentage points higher than the previous year.

The total import and export volume of the city registered a yearly increase of 24 percent to reach 335.94 billion yuan.

