Chinese carmaker exports apron buses to Saudi Arabia

ZHENGZHOU, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :A fleet of 87 apron buses manufactured by leading Chinese bus maker Yutong departed Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province on Monday for Saudi Arabia.

This is the largest overseas order for such vehicles produced by Yutong.

The desert climate of Saudi Arabia, characterized by scorching heat, aridity and minimal rainfall throughout the year, significantly impacts vehicle performance.

With a unique body structure and advanced anti-corrosion technology, Yutong's apron buses can maintain their durability even after prolonged exposure to sweltering conditions, said Wu Tao, chief of the apron bus product management section of Yutong.

As the largest supplier of apron buses in China, Yutong has developed core strengths across the entire value chain from research and development, production and sales to after-sales services, according to Zhao Huan from the apron bus division of Yutong.

Its products are now exported to more than 20 countries, including the Maldives, Spain and Britain, providing apron bus services in 67 airports, Zhao added.