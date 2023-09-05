Open Menu

Chinese Carmaker Exports Apron Buses To Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Chinese carmaker exports apron buses to Saudi Arabia

ZHENGZHOU, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :A fleet of 87 apron buses manufactured by leading Chinese bus maker Yutong departed Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province on Monday for Saudi Arabia.

This is the largest overseas order for such vehicles produced by Yutong.

The desert climate of Saudi Arabia, characterized by scorching heat, aridity and minimal rainfall throughout the year, significantly impacts vehicle performance.

With a unique body structure and advanced anti-corrosion technology, Yutong's apron buses can maintain their durability even after prolonged exposure to sweltering conditions, said Wu Tao, chief of the apron bus product management section of Yutong.

As the largest supplier of apron buses in China, Yutong has developed core strengths across the entire value chain from research and development, production and sales to after-sales services, according to Zhao Huan from the apron bus division of Yutong.

Its products are now exported to more than 20 countries, including the Maldives, Spain and Britain, providing apron bus services in 67 airports, Zhao added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology China Vehicles Vehicle Zhengzhou Spain Saudi Arabia Maldives From

Recent Stories

Preliminary planning have started on making the fi ..

Preliminary planning have started on making the first ever theme park for childr ..

8 minutes ago
 Medlab Middle East to kick off in Dubai on Februar ..

Medlab Middle East to kick off in Dubai on February

55 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat firs ..

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first against Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch over INR 5.7m each

2 hours ago
 ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a H ..

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a Historic Tour to Pakistan

3 hours ago
Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico ..

Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico to invest in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiati ..

EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiative to plant mangrove trees for ..

4 hours ago
 Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to pro ..

Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to provide relief to electricity con ..

4 hours ago
 ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication e ..

ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication emergency plan

4 hours ago
 IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elah ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elahi

5 hours ago
 UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business