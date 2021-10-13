Chinese shares close higher Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.42 percent, at 3,561.76 points

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.42 percent, at 3,561.76 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.54 percent higher at 14,353.08 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 889.7 billion Yuan (about 137.

7 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 996.6 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks related to education and aesthetic medicine posted strong performance, while those associated with electricity, petroleum and gas were weak.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 2.29 percent to close at 3,210.16 points on Wednesday.