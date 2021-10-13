UrduPoint.com

Chinese Shares Close Higher Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 01:45 PM

Chinese shares close higher Wednesday

Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.42 percent, at 3,561.76 points

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.42 percent, at 3,561.76 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.54 percent higher at 14,353.08 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 889.7 billion Yuan (about 137.

7 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 996.6 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks related to education and aesthetic medicine posted strong performance, while those associated with electricity, petroleum and gas were weak.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 2.29 percent to close at 3,210.16 points on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Education China Shenzhen Shanghai Stocks Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

Pak, Hungary to increases trade to US $ 250 millio ..

Pak, Hungary to increases trade to US $ 250 million: Hungary's envoy

20 seconds ago
 Ethiopia reports 842 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 842 new COVID-19 cases

22 seconds ago
 Indian troops practice torture in Kashmir, Pakista ..

Indian troops practice torture in Kashmir, Pakistan tells UN rights expert

25 seconds ago
 Covid-19 national positivity ratio recorded above ..

Covid-19 national positivity ratio recorded above 2%

27 seconds ago
 Kiev Awaits Moscow's Clear Response on Proposal to ..

Kiev Awaits Moscow's Clear Response on Proposal to Hold Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting

5 minutes ago
 Demise of Shaikh Tajammul great loss to freedom st ..

Demise of Shaikh Tajammul great loss to freedom struggle, say speakers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.