Chinese shares close lower on Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 1.07 percent to 3,518.33 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 2.57 percent lower at 14,295.93 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 932.

2 billion Yuan (about 145.5 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 1 trillion yuan the previous trading day.

Shares related to lithium batteries and auto manufacturing led the losses, while shares related to semiconductors and LEDs saw gains.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, fell 4.18 percent to close at 3,125.7 points.