UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Shares Close Lower On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 02:44 PM

Chinese shares close lower on Wednesday

Chinese stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 1.07 percent to 3,518.33 points

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 1.07 percent to 3,518.33 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 2.57 percent lower at 14,295.93 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 932.

2 billion Yuan (about 145.5 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 1 trillion yuan the previous trading day.

Shares related to lithium batteries and auto manufacturing led the losses, while shares related to semiconductors and LEDs saw gains.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, fell 4.18 percent to close at 3,125.7 points.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Shanghai Stocks From Billion

Recent Stories

Moscow's Consumers Rights Watchdog Instructs Organ ..

1 minute ago

Drug pusher caught with 40 kg charas, 3 kg opium

1 minute ago

German police probe 'irresponsible' Greenpeace stu ..

1 minute ago

Russia Reports 13,397 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past ..

1 minute ago

Man kills himself to escape agony of disease

4 minutes ago

Bike lifter gang busted; two arrested, five motorc ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.