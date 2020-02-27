UrduPoint.com
Circular Debt Damaging Economy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 02:28 PM

Circular debt damaging economy

The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Thursday said despite claims to reduce circular debt to zero by December 2020, it has reached to the mark of two trillion rupees becoming a grave threat to the economy

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Thursday said despite claims to reduce circular debt to zero by December 2020, it has reached to the mark of two trillion rupees becoming a grave threat to the economy.The infamous debt stood at Rs1.1 trillion when the government took charge while power tariff was increased repeatedly to tackle the debt but to no avail, it said.Despite an improvement in the law and order situation in troubled areas, recovery of electricity bills was not ensured in the areas where the government now enjoys writ and the burden is being transferred on those who pay their bills regularly, said Dr.

Murtaza Mughal, President PEW.

No serious efforts were initiated to reduce theft, improve recovery or introduce reforms in the bleeding power sector and now the export sector has been targeted to improve the income of power companies, he added.Dr.

Murtaza Mughal said that efforts to extract additional billions out of export sector may leave it bankrupt resulting in in closure of hundreds of textile units and unemployment of a million people.He said that textile sector is already facing challenges due to coronavirus as the import of raw material from China has been blocked, local suppliers have increased the prices while other countries have also augmented the prices of raw material making business difficult for the local industry.

