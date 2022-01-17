UrduPoint.com

CM To Inaugurate Chunian Aqua Business Park: Mian Aslam

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 07:12 PM

CM to inaugurate Chunian Aqua Business Park: Mian Aslam

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar would soon inaugurate the development works of Chunian Aqua Business Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar would soon inaugurate the development works of Chunian Aqua Business Park.

He stated this during his visit to PIEDMC (Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company) city office in Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate Kot Lakhpat.

PIEDMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Moazzam Syed gave a detailed briefing on the progress of the Chunian Aqua Business Park project.

The provincial minister said that as per plan, 103 plots would be constructed in the park. While commercial area, labour colony, grid station, cold storage, feed mill, research centers, packages centers and fish market will also be established in the Aqua Business Park. Development works of Rs.

2 billion will be completed under the management of PIEDMC by December this year.

He said that the previous government had abandoned the plan to set up an industrial estate in Chunian due to high groundwater level but millions of rupees were wasted from the state exchequer in the name of development works. The present government decided to convert Chunian Estate into an aqua business park keeping in view the ground realities of said estate and saving public money. He said that the large-scale export of prawns, shrimp and tilapia fish at Chunian Aqua Business Park can generate valuable foreign exchange.

Provincial Minister directed PIEDMC to expedite the work to ensure timely completion of the project. CEO PIEDMC Ali Moazzam Syed told that a request has been made to the Federal government for an uninterrupted supply of electricity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Electricity Exchange Business Punjab Company Visit Progress Chunian Money December Market Commerce From Government Industry Billion Million Labour

Recent Stories

Lust for power made opposition jittery: CM

Lust for power made opposition jittery: CM

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on elevator death

2 minutes ago
 NATO, Ukraine sign deal to 'deepen' cyber cooperat ..

NATO, Ukraine sign deal to 'deepen' cyber cooperation

2 minutes ago
 Middle East suffering from conflicts due to foreig ..

Middle East suffering from conflicts due to foreign interventions

2 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan gives approval of Rs 2 bln seed mon ..

CM Balochistan gives approval of Rs 2 bln seed money for BAEF

4 minutes ago
 Qureshi urges Opposition parties to join hands wit ..

Qureshi urges Opposition parties to join hands with govt for consensus on South ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.