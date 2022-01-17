CM to inaugurate Chunian Aqua Business Park: Mian Aslam

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar would soon inaugurate the development works of Chunian Aqua Business Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar would soon inaugurate the development works of Chunian Aqua Business Park.

He stated this during his visit to PIEDMC (Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company) city office in Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate Kot Lakhpat.

PIEDMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Moazzam Syed gave a detailed briefing on the progress of the Chunian Aqua Business Park project.

The provincial minister said that as per plan, 103 plots would be constructed in the park. While commercial area, labour colony, grid station, cold storage, feed mill, research centers, packages centers and fish market will also be established in the Aqua Business Park. Development works of Rs.

2 billion will be completed under the management of PIEDMC by December this year.

He said that the previous government had abandoned the plan to set up an industrial estate in Chunian due to high groundwater level but millions of rupees were wasted from the state exchequer in the name of development works. The present government decided to convert Chunian Estate into an aqua business park keeping in view the ground realities of said estate and saving public money. He said that the large-scale export of prawns, shrimp and tilapia fish at Chunian Aqua Business Park can generate valuable foreign exchange.

Provincial Minister directed PIEDMC to expedite the work to ensure timely completion of the project. CEO PIEDMC Ali Moazzam Syed told that a request has been made to the Federal government for an uninterrupted supply of electricity.