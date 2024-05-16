Commerce Minister Chairs High-level Committee On Export Facilitation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday chaired a high level meeting to address pressing issues in Pakistan's export and business sectors.
On the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a high-level committee was notified to address issues and challenges faced by the business sector, said a press release issued here.
Attendees included top exporters, business leaders, the Director General of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Maj. Gen. Tabassum Habib and various ministry representatives from the FBR, finance, industry, maritime and information technology sectors.
The meeting focused on creating actionable solutions by directly engaging with stakeholders and relevant government bodies on matters periodically communicated by chambers of commerce, the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), the business community, and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to the ministry.
Minister Jam Kamal Khan stressed the need for high-ranking officials to ensure effective decision-making.
He expressed concern over the absence of the FBR Chairman, SBP Governor, and Secretary of Finance, emphasizing their importance in future meetings.
Exporters and business representatives voiced concerns, which were directed to pertinent departments for an immediate response, with feedback required within 24 hours.
Key issues included liquidity challenges, high business costs, an expanded Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS), tax facilitation, industry status recognition, and better management of the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA). Participants also highlighted the lack of a regulatory body for shipping companies, tariff rationalization, infrastructure deficiencies, and security issues.
The minister reiterated the government's commitment to a conducive business environment and referenced Prime Minister Sharif's recent session with business leaders in Karachi, which focused on boosting the economy through exports
Matters and issues highlighted during the meeting were communicated to the respective departments with directions for action or feedback.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project
Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary
Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in ..
More Stories From Business
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at open8 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 20243 hours ago
-
Govt announce to decrease in petrol by Rs 15.39, HSD by Rs 7.88 per liter12 hours ago
-
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre13 hours ago
-
Govt committed to support business community:Finance Minister14 hours ago
-
Stock markets set records, dollar slides as US inflation cools14 hours ago
-
ECC grants Rs. 23 billion for AJ&K government14 hours ago
-
OIC, EAEU create common standards in healthcare: Kazan Forum14 hours ago
-
Risk Associates certifies Meezan Bank as Pakistan's first PCI 3DS standard compliant bank15 hours ago