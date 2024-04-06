Open Menu

Commerce Minister, HanGeng Discuss Investment Opportunities In Gawadar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) HanGeng Trade & Yuanhua Industrial, Andy Liao here on Saturday called on Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan to discuss foreign investment opportunities in Gawadar and ways to expand exports.

They explored Gawadar's potential for economic growth and collaboration between foreign companies and local authorities, said a press statement issued by commerce ministry.

Minister Khan assured Liao of the full government support for investment and trade initiatives, emphasizing collaboration for mutual economic prosperity.

