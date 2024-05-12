Open Menu

Commissioner Directs Early Completion Of Public Welfare Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Commissioner directs early completion of public welfare projects

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed had directed departments concerned to expedite their efforts for speedy completion of public welfare projects across the division.

Chairing a meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP), she reviewed pace of work on various development schemes in district Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh.

She directed to remove all kinds of technical and administrative hurdles in the completion of development projects. She said that the government was sincere and committed to providing maximum relief to the masses by ensuring availability of all civic amenities. In this connection, no projects should be delayed, otherwise, officers concerned would be held responsible, she added.

She also directed use of quality material besides ensuring fair and transparent use of public funds in the projects.

She also directed deputy commissioners of all four districts of the division to monitor the projects and remove all kinds of hurdles fortheir timely completion.

Earlier, the commissioner also approved various projects in the meeting which included expansion of sewerage network in un-served areas of Faisalabad city, up-gradation of dispensary up to basic health unit in Tehsil Kamalia district Toba Tek Singh, repair and renovation of passage of different wards in district Jhang, repair and renovation of 10 kilometer roads Chund Bharwana and Kot Khan in district Jhang and the provision of missing facilities in Government Postgraduate College Jhang.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Jhang Toba Tek Singh Kamalia All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

3 hours ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

3 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

9 hours ago
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

1 day ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

1 day ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

1 day ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

1 day ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

1 day ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Business