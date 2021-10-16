UrduPoint.com

Committees Formed For KP-BoIT To Boost Industrial Activities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 12:56 PM

Committees formed for KP-BoIT to boost industrial activities

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has constituted three committees to look after the matters of Board of Investment and Trade (BoIT) related to Finance, Human Resources and Audit to attract local and foreign investors to the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has constituted three committees to look after the matters of Board of Investment and Trade (BoIT) related to Finance, Human Resources and Audit to attract local and foreign investors to the province.

The decision was made during the 8th board meeting of KP-BoIT held here the other day at Chief Minister's Secretariat Peshawar.

The meeting was briefed about the steps being taken by the KP-BOIT for promotion of industrial and trade activities and facilities being provided to the investors in the province.

The forum was informed that Investment Promotion Strategy 2021-25 and Industrial Policy 2020 had been formulated and implemented so as to boost industrial activities by promoting private sector investment in the province.

In order to facilitate potential investors and provide them all required facilities under one roof, Ease of Doing business Cell has been established at KP-BOIT and similarly, KP Official Business Portal has also been developed to provide online facilities to investors.

It was added that several tax reforms have been introduced in order to curtail duplication in taxes adding that registration fees collected by labor department for setting up industrial units have been waived off.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to CM for Industries, Abdul Karim, Secretary Industries, Hamayun Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Chief Executive Officer KP-BOIT Hassan Daud, board members from private sector and other senior officials attended the meeting.

