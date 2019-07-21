Community Mother Program For rice workers' families organized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Rice Partners Private Limited (RPL) in collaboration with MARS food Company have organized 40-day community mother programme for children of rice transplanters' families to educate them about the decent working conditions and protect the children from the hardships of weather.

The RPL community mothers programmes are being implemented in various rural areas of Sheikhupura district and in this regard the RPL has also established several centres in different rural areas of district to engage these children on different activities to educate them physically and mentally.

In these centres renowned child care trainers, psychologist and community activist engaged the children in different activities like, civic education, life skills based education, games and psychology sessions.

The RPL works closely with thousands of farmers to promote sustainable rice production, with an aim to encourage the rice growers to adopt decent working conditions while they are working in the rice fields.

In the rice transplantation season more than 80 per cent women are engaged in the rice sowing and their children are most vulnerable of harsh weather and are facing the hardships of the weather sitting on the corner of the rice field at the temperature of 46-47 while their parents are working in the rice fields.