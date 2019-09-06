CPED manifestation of Pak-China Economic relations: Hafeez

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was one of central focuses of the government as it was a special manifestation of the country's close economic relations with its great neighbor China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was one of central focuses of the government as it was a special manifestation of the country's close economic relations with its great neighbor China.

He said this while talking to Yao Jing, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, who called on the Adviser, according to press statement issued by the Ministry here Friday.

Dr. Hafeez Shaikh told the Chinese envoy that CPEC projects were bringing a transformation in the economy of Pakistan and all its projects were receiving top priority in their implementation. "We value the Chinese assistance and support in building infrastructure, road networks and energy projects and we look forward to exploring more avenues for further enhancing our bilateral cooperation for regional connectivity and stability," he said.

The Adviser said that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had recently approved several proposals and measures to fast-track rollout of various projects as part of the Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone and relevant authorities had been instructed to implement the ECC decisions.

He thanked the Chinese government in providing technical assistance in the implementation of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations and highlighted the steps and measures, particularly increased coordination between various government agencies acting under a multi-agency coordination body headed by the Minister of Economic Affairs, taken by Pakistan to demonstrate our seriousness in complying with FATF regime.

The Chinese envoy conveyed the desire and commitment of his country to extend any support and assistance for further boosting the bilateral relations, particularly further increasing the Chinese investment in Pakistan. He also informed about the keen interest of Chinese government and entrepreneurs for extending cooperation with regard to joint ventures in various fields between the two countries.