UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPED Manifestation Of Pak-China Economic Relations: Hafeez

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:25 PM

CPED manifestation of Pak-China Economic relations: Hafeez

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was one of central focuses of the government as it was a special manifestation of the country's close economic relations with its great neighbor China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was one of central focuses of the government as it was a special manifestation of the country's close economic relations with its great neighbor China.

He said this while talking to Yao Jing, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, who called on the Adviser, according to press statement issued by the Ministry here Friday.

Dr. Hafeez Shaikh told the Chinese envoy that CPEC projects were bringing a transformation in the economy of Pakistan and all its projects were receiving top priority in their implementation. "We value the Chinese assistance and support in building infrastructure, road networks and energy projects and we look forward to exploring more avenues for further enhancing our bilateral cooperation for regional connectivity and stability," he said.

The Adviser said that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had recently approved several proposals and measures to fast-track rollout of various projects as part of the Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone and relevant authorities had been instructed to implement the ECC decisions.

He thanked the Chinese government in providing technical assistance in the implementation of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations and highlighted the steps and measures, particularly increased coordination between various government agencies acting under a multi-agency coordination body headed by the Minister of Economic Affairs, taken by Pakistan to demonstrate our seriousness in complying with FATF regime.

The Chinese envoy conveyed the desire and commitment of his country to extend any support and assistance for further boosting the bilateral relations, particularly further increasing the Chinese investment in Pakistan. He also informed about the keen interest of Chinese government and entrepreneurs for extending cooperation with regard to joint ventures in various fields between the two countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister China Road CPEC Financial Action Task Force All Government Cabinet Top Gwadar

Recent Stories

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task forc ..

50 seconds ago

Quran Khawani held for martyrs of 1965 War, Kashmi ..

52 seconds ago

BJP govt pursuing blind law in Occupied Kashmir: C ..

54 seconds ago

Defense Day observed in North Waziristan

55 seconds ago

FC observes Defense, Martyrs day with national zea ..

57 seconds ago

Marble units use wet process to avoid dust polluti ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.