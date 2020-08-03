CPI inflation increases to 9.3 percent on YoY basis

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Consumer price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation increased to 9.3 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in July 2020, from 8.6 percent during June, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Monday.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 2.5% in July as compared to an increase of 0.8% in the previous month and an increase of 1.% in July 2019.

According to PBS data, The Urban CPI increased by 7.8% on year-on-year basis in July 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.6% in the previous month and 8.7% in July 2019. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.2% in July 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.7% in the previous month and an increase of 2.0% in July 2019 Likewise, the CPI inflation rural, increased by 11.5% on year-on-year basis in July 2020 as compared to an increase of 10.0% in the previous month and 7.9% in July 2019. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.9% in July 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.0% in the previous month and an increase of 1.6% in July 2019.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 13.5% in July 2020 as compared to an increase of 11.5% a month earlier and an increase of 8.

9% in July 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 2.8% in July 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.4% a month earlier and an increase of 1.0% in July 2019.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation on YoY basis increased by 3.2% in July 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.9% a month earlier and an increase of 13.3% in July 2019. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 5.4% in July 2020 as compared to a decrease of 0.3% a month earlier and an increase of 3.1% in corresponding month of last year i.e. July 2019.

The non-food non-energy Urban CPI increased by 5.3% on (YoY) basis in July 2020 as compared to an increase of 6.5% in the previous month and 8.2% in July 2019. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.6% in July 2020 as compared to increase of 0.4% in previous month, and an increase of 1.8% in corresponding month of last year i.e. July 2019.

The non-food non-energy Rural CPI increased by 7.6% on (YoY) basis in July 2020 as compared to an increase of 8.8% in the previous month and 7.8% in July 2019. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.9% in July 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.7% in previous month, and an increase of 2.0% in corresponding month of last year i.e. July 2019.