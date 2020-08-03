UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPI Inflation Increases To 9.3 Percent On YoY Basis

Umer Jamshaid 39 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 02:20 PM

CPI inflation increases to 9.3 percent on YoY basis

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Consumer price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation increased to 9.3 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in July 2020, from 8.6 percent during June, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Monday.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 2.5% in July as compared to an increase of 0.8% in the previous month and an increase of 1.% in July 2019.

According to PBS data, The Urban CPI increased by 7.8% on year-on-year basis in July 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.6% in the previous month and 8.7% in July 2019. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.2% in July 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.7% in the previous month and an increase of 2.0% in July 2019 Likewise, the CPI inflation rural, increased by 11.5% on year-on-year basis in July 2020 as compared to an increase of 10.0% in the previous month and 7.9% in July 2019. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.9% in July 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.0% in the previous month and an increase of 1.6% in July 2019.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 13.5% in July 2020 as compared to an increase of 11.5% a month earlier and an increase of 8.

9% in July 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 2.8% in July 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.4% a month earlier and an increase of 1.0% in July 2019.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation on YoY basis increased by 3.2% in July 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.9% a month earlier and an increase of 13.3% in July 2019. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 5.4% in July 2020 as compared to a decrease of 0.3% a month earlier and an increase of 3.1% in corresponding month of last year i.e. July 2019.

The non-food non-energy Urban CPI increased by 5.3% on (YoY) basis in July 2020 as compared to an increase of 6.5% in the previous month and 8.2% in July 2019. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.6% in July 2020 as compared to increase of 0.4% in previous month, and an increase of 1.8% in corresponding month of last year i.e. July 2019.

The non-food non-energy Rural CPI increased by 7.6% on (YoY) basis in July 2020 as compared to an increase of 8.8% in the previous month and 7.8% in July 2019. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.9% in July 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.7% in previous month, and an increase of 2.0% in corresponding month of last year i.e. July 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price June July 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.02 a barrel F ..

29 minutes ago

UAE a model for countries that want to enter age o ..

1 hour ago

UAE a role model in nuclear energy field: WNA Dire ..

2 hours ago

IAEA supports UAE in its nuclear power ambitions, ..

2 hours ago

UAE launches Adahi project in Yemen

2 hours ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 34 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.