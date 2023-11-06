Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 06 November 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 287.65 281.

46

GBP 356.11 348.38

EUR 308.91 302.74

JPY 1.9240 1.8824

SAR 76.68 75.02

AED 78.33 77.15

