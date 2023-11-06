Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 06 November 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2023 | 06:08 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 287.65 281.
46
GBP 356.11 348.38
EUR 308.91 302.74
JPY 1.9240 1.8824
SAR 76.68 75.02
AED 78.33 77.15
APP/as