Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2022

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 09:25 AM

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 27 January 2022, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 27th January 2022. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 125.25 PKR 126.50 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 386.95 PKR 388.70 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 239.00 PKR 241.50 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 139.50 PKR 141.50 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 23.50 PKR 23.90 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 23.55 PKR 23.85 PKR
Euro (EUR) 199.50 PKR 201.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 16.90 PKR 17.15 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 2.03 PKR 2.10 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.41 PKR 1.44 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 481.85 PKR 484.35 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 36.65 PKR 37.00 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 96.65 PKR 97.35 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 17.50 PKR 17.75 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 392.85 PKR 394.88 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 39.95 PKR 40.55 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 46.95 PKR 47.50 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 130.50 PKR 132.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 18.65 PKR 18.90 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 160.25 PKR 161.15 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 4.80 PKR 4.90 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 178.00 PKR 179.50 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 48.40 PKR 49.00 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

