Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2022

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 09:25 AM

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 30 November 2022, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 30th November 2022. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 151.12 PKR 152.37 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 595.38 PKR 599.88 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 286.15 PKR 289.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 167.38 PKR 168.73 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 31.27 PKR 31.52 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 31.30 PKR 31.65 PKR
Euro (EUR) 245.00 PKR 247.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 28.65 PKR 29.00 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 2.74 PKR 2.82 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.83 PKR 1.88 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 725.43 PKR 730.43 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 49.99 PKR 50.44 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 139.86 PKR 141.06 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 22.65 PKR 22.95 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 581.31 PKR 585.81 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 61.50 PKR 62.00 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 63.50 PKR 64.10 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 162.73 PKR 164.03 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 21.46 PKR 21.76 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 236.79 PKR 238.54 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 6.26 PKR 6.36 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 228.70 PKR 230.95 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 65.50 PKR 66.10 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

