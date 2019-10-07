UrduPoint.com
Cutlery Export Increase Over 21pc To $16 Mln

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 05:53 PM

Cutlery export increase over 21pc to $16 mln

The cutlery exports from the country witnessed an increase of 21.21 percent during the first two months of current financial year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The cutlery exports from the country witnessed an increase of 21.21 percent during the first two months of current financial year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported cutlery goods worth $16.856 million during July-August (2019-20) against the exports of $13.907 million during July-August (2018-19), showing an increase of 21.21 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports from the country during August 2019 increased by 7.17 percent when compared to the same month of the last year.

The cutlery exports during August 2019 were recorded at $8.161 million against the export of $6.965 million in August 2018.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the cutlery export in August 2019, however witnessed declined by 6.

14 percent when compared to the export of $8.695 million in July 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that the trade deficit during first two months of the current fiscal year dipped by 35.86 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit during July-August (2019-20) was recorded at US $ 3.924 billion against the deficit of US $ 6.118 million in July-August (2018-19), the data revealed.

During the period under review, the exports from the country increased by 2.79 percent, from US $ 3.651 million last year to US $ 3.753 million during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports witnessed negative growth of 21.41 percent by falling from US $ 9.769 million last year to US $ 7.677 million this year.

