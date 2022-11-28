Dar satisfied over sugar availability, production

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, here on Monday expressed satisfaction over the availability and production of sugar in the country.

Chairing a meeting to review the demand and supply situation of sugar in the country, the minister stressed on maintaining the strategic reserves of the commodity and maintaining its price for providing maximum relief to masses.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National food Security and Research (NFS&R), Tariq Bashir Cheema; Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance, Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue, Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary NFS&R, Special Secretary Finance and other senior officers from Finance and NFS&R.

Earlier, the meeting reviewed the available stock position and future demand of sugar in the country and was apprised that sufficient stocks of sugar are available in the country, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

It was informed that sugar mills have started crushing the sugar cane in Sindh and Punjab provinces, it said adding the participants were also apprised that production of sugar in the province of Sindh would be less than last year due to floods.