De Beers Diamond Group Sees 22% Rise In Sales Over 2 Weeks - Report

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 02:43 PM

International diamond mining corporation De Beers Group said that their diamond sales increased by 22% to $470 million in the fifth sales cycle of 2021 (June 7 - June 22)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) International diamond mining corporation De Beers Group said that their diamond sales increased by 22% to $470 million in the fifth sales cycle of 2021 (June 7 - June 22).

"With demand for diamond jewelry in the key consumer markets of the US and China continuing to be positive, and midstream capacity in India returning, we have seen strong demand for rough diamonds during the fifth sales cycle. Overall sentiment is increasingly optimistic as we move towards the second half of the year and, while risks as a result of the global pandemic persist, we have been encouraged by the condition of the market," De Beers Group CEO Bruce Cleaver said.

In contrast, during the fourth cycle (May 3 to May 18) the company's sales totaled $385 million, while in the fourth and fifth cycle of 2020, the company only made $56 million in sales.

De Beers Group is responsible for the mining and marketing of diamonds. The company also produces lab-grown stones.

