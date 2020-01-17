UrduPoint.com
Direct Foreign Investment In Russian Economy In 2019 Totals $26.9 Bln - Central Bank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 11:52 PM

Direct Foreign Investment in Russian Economy in 2019 Totals $26.9 Bln - Central Bank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Direct foreign investment in Russian companies in 2019 rose by 4.6 times year-on-year to $26.9 billion, according to the preliminary data published by the Bank of Russia on Friday.

The volume of direct investments of non-residents in Russian economy in 2018 totaled $5.9 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, an inflow of investments of $2.7 billion was recorded.

