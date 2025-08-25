Director Livestock directs for stronger feed planning, breeding and resource utilization

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar has carried out detailed inspections of Livestock Experiment Station (LES) Rakh Ghulaman and Government Livestock Farm (GLF) Khallurkot in Bhakkar district and directed stronger feed planning, breeding and resource utilization.

During his visit, Director Livestock conducted a thorough review of infrastructure, modern machinery, fodder and grazing management, breeding systems, effective use of land and water, crop rotations, nutritional planning and staff performance.

He also held discussions on future strategies for the farms and issued directives to make feed and fodder planning more effective in addition to strengthen breeding and genetic improvement processes.

He directed to ensure best use of available resources and machinery and said that enhance compliance with crop and nutrition plans should be enhanced.

He stressed the need to improve staff performance in order to increase overall efficiency and output of the farms. These measures would not only boost productivity of government farms but also play a vital role in strengthening livestock sector in addition to contributing significantly in national economy, he added.

He said that improvement in farm performance would help meet burgeoning requirements of meat and milk. It would also provide sustainability to the livestock-based rural economy, he added.