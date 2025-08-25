- Home
- Business
- Director Livestock directs for stronger feed planning, breeding and resource utilization
Director Livestock Directs For Stronger Feed Planning, Breeding And Resource Utilization
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar has carried out detailed inspections of Livestock Experiment Station (LES) Rakh Ghulaman and Government Livestock Farm (GLF) Khallurkot in Bhakkar district and directed stronger feed planning, breeding and resource utilization.
During his visit, Director Livestock conducted a thorough review of infrastructure, modern machinery, fodder and grazing management, breeding systems, effective use of land and water, crop rotations, nutritional planning and staff performance.
He also held discussions on future strategies for the farms and issued directives to make feed and fodder planning more effective in addition to strengthen breeding and genetic improvement processes.
He directed to ensure best use of available resources and machinery and said that enhance compliance with crop and nutrition plans should be enhanced.
He stressed the need to improve staff performance in order to increase overall efficiency and output of the farms. These measures would not only boost productivity of government farms but also play a vital role in strengthening livestock sector in addition to contributing significantly in national economy, he added.
He said that improvement in farm performance would help meet burgeoning requirements of meat and milk. It would also provide sustainability to the livestock-based rural economy, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Director Livestock directs for stronger feed planning, breeding and resource utilization43 seconds ago
-
FIEDMC inaugurates new building54 seconds ago
-
KPRA team visits ATH for tax compliance31 minutes ago
-
Family Support and Mediation Complex to be set up in Faisalabad1 hour ago
-
Economic Partnership with Malaysia Priority for ICCI: Nasir Mansoor2 hours ago
-
Pakistan earns $981m by exporting transport services in FY 20252 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan eyes $2bln trade with Pakistan: Envoy2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 677 points3 hours ago
-
POL import bill increases by 6.42 % to $1.34 bln in July4 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs 359,800 per tola5 hours ago
-
Food exports decrease 10.25% in July5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago