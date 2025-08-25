Open Menu

Director Livestock Directs For Stronger Feed Planning, Breeding And Resource Utilization

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Director Livestock directs for stronger feed planning, breeding and resource utilization

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar has carried out detailed inspections of Livestock Experiment Station (LES) Rakh Ghulaman and Government Livestock Farm (GLF) Khallurkot in Bhakkar district and directed stronger feed planning, breeding and resource utilization.

During his visit, Director Livestock conducted a thorough review of infrastructure, modern machinery, fodder and grazing management, breeding systems, effective use of land and water, crop rotations, nutritional planning and staff performance.

He also held discussions on future strategies for the farms and issued directives to make feed and fodder planning more effective in addition to strengthen breeding and genetic improvement processes.

He directed to ensure best use of available resources and machinery and said that enhance compliance with crop and nutrition plans should be enhanced.

He stressed the need to improve staff performance in order to increase overall efficiency and output of the farms. These measures would not only boost productivity of government farms but also play a vital role in strengthening livestock sector in addition to contributing significantly in national economy, he added.

He said that improvement in farm performance would help meet burgeoning requirements of meat and milk. It would also provide sustainability to the livestock-based rural economy, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

11 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

1 day ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Business