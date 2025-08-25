FIEDMC inaugurates new building

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) has inaugurated its new building here on Monday.

Chairman FIEDMC Rana Azhar Waqar formally inaugurated the building and said that construction of new building was undertaken to meet requirements of the staff and provide them better working environment for improving their efficiency. He said that the facility would not only equip the management and staff with modern amenities but would also have a positive impact on investors by improving service delivery and facilitation.

He said that Faisalabad is heart of textile industry and FIEDMC is striving hard to transform Faisalabad into Pakistan’s true industrial hub. He said that FIEDMC projects are contributing significantly to boost national exports and create new employment opportunities.

FIEDMC management and staff would soon shift in the new building where most modern facilities would help provide greater convenience and support both investors and industrialists, he added.

Former Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) Kashif Zia and others were also present on the occasion.