Open Menu

FIEDMC Inaugurates New Building

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 08:00 PM

FIEDMC inaugurates new building

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) has inaugurated its new building here on Monday.

Chairman FIEDMC Rana Azhar Waqar formally inaugurated the building and said that construction of new building was undertaken to meet requirements of the staff and provide them better working environment for improving their efficiency. He said that the facility would not only equip the management and staff with modern amenities but would also have a positive impact on investors by improving service delivery and facilitation.

He said that Faisalabad is heart of textile industry and FIEDMC is striving hard to transform Faisalabad into Pakistan’s true industrial hub. He said that FIEDMC projects are contributing significantly to boost national exports and create new employment opportunities.

FIEDMC management and staff would soon shift in the new building where most modern facilities would help provide greater convenience and support both investors and industrialists, he added.

Former Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) Kashif Zia and others were also present on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

11 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

1 day ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Business