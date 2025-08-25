KPRA team visits ATH for tax compliance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) On the directions of Additional Collector North Region, a team led by Deputy Collector Ejaz Ali Khan and Assistant Collector Muhammad Munir of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) held a meeting with the Director Finance of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on Monday.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on withholding of sales tax on various services.

The team emphasized the need for compliance with the KP Sales Tax on Services Act 2022 and Withholding Regulations 2024 for the timely deposit of tax into the Government exchequer.

The Director of Finance was asked to provide a service head-wise budget for analysis, and a formal notice for production of records was served. He assured full compliance with all legal requirements.

The KPRA team also shared the updated Second schedule and guided proper withholding of tax across all relevant services.