Open Menu

KPRA Team Visits ATH For Tax Compliance

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2025 | 07:30 PM

KPRA team visits ATH for tax compliance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) On the directions of Additional Collector North Region, a team led by Deputy Collector Ejaz Ali Khan and Assistant Collector Muhammad Munir of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) held a meeting with the Director Finance of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on Monday.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on withholding of sales tax on various services.

The team emphasized the need for compliance with the KP Sales Tax on Services Act 2022 and Withholding Regulations 2024 for the timely deposit of tax into the Government exchequer.

The Director of Finance was asked to provide a service head-wise budget for analysis, and a formal notice for production of records was served. He assured full compliance with all legal requirements.

The KPRA team also shared the updated Second schedule and guided proper withholding of tax across all relevant services.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

13 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

1 day ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

2 days ago

More Stories From Business