KPRA Team Visits ATH For Tax Compliance
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2025 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) On the directions of Additional Collector North Region, a team led by Deputy Collector Ejaz Ali Khan and Assistant Collector Muhammad Munir of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) held a meeting with the Director Finance of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on Monday.
During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on withholding of sales tax on various services.
The team emphasized the need for compliance with the KP Sales Tax on Services Act 2022 and Withholding Regulations 2024 for the timely deposit of tax into the Government exchequer.
The Director of Finance was asked to provide a service head-wise budget for analysis, and a formal notice for production of records was served. He assured full compliance with all legal requirements.
The KPRA team also shared the updated Second schedule and guided proper withholding of tax across all relevant services.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Business
-
WASA directed to redress public complaints on priority basis2 hours ago
-
NA Committee on Privatization expresses concerns over the privatization of Utility Stores2 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal launches “Pakistan One” to empower youth, boost global competitiveness2 hours ago
-
Director Livestock directs for stronger feed planning, breeding and resource utilization2 hours ago
-
FIEDMC inaugurates new building2 hours ago
-
KPRA team visits ATH for tax compliance2 hours ago
-
Family Support and Mediation Complex to be set up in Faisalabad3 hours ago
-
Economic Partnership with Malaysia Priority for ICCI: Nasir Mansoor3 hours ago
-
Pakistan earns $981m by exporting transport services in FY 20253 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan eyes $2bln trade with Pakistan: Envoy4 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 677 points5 hours ago
-
POL import bill increases by 6.42 % to $1.34 bln in July6 hours ago