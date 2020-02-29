Dow ends down 1.3% to finish worst week since October 2008

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks suffered another downbeat session on Friday to conclude the worst week since the 2008 financial crisis amid worries the coronavirus will derail global economic growth.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,423,87, down 1.

3 percent, but about 725 points above its session lows.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.8 percent to 2,955.42, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index ended essentially flat at 8,567.37.

The Dow and S&P 500 were deeply negative most of the day, but cut their losses after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell released a statement saying the US economy stayed "strong" but vowing to "use our tools" to provide support.