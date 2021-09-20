UrduPoint.com

Dr. Najeebullah Appointed As Commissioner-IR

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 04:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Monday appointed Dr. Najeebullah, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) as Commissioner-IR (AEOI Zone), Karachi.

According to FBR notification issued here, he relinquished the charge of the post Chief (IR-Policy), FBR, Islamabad and assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notified that Muhammad Shoaib Qazi, a PCS/BS-19 officer has assumed the charge of the post Secretary, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

More Stories From Business

