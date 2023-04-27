UrduPoint.com

Dubai Economy & Tourism Launches New Campaign For Pakistani Travelers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Dubai Economy & Tourism launches new campaign for Pakistani travelers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Dubai Economy & Tourism (DET) has launched a new campaign targeting Pakistani travelers with a YouTube series that aims at promoting the diverse range of offerings available in Dubai for tourists all year round.

The episodes featuring Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood, former members of the popular band Strings, take viewers on a thrilling journey through the vibrant city of Dubai, showcasing its unique experiences and attractions suitable for visitors of all ages.

The YouTube series serves as the campaign's centerpiece, highlighting Dubai's affordability and proximity to Pakistani travelers. Its ultimate goal is to encourage more Pakistani tourists to explore and experience the beauty, excitement, and charm of the cosmopolitan city.

The three-episode series, with each episode running for an average of 9 minutes, invites Pakistani travelers to explore the city's fascinating history, modern architecture, and exciting leisure and entertainment options.

Viewers will see Dubai through the eyes of Faisal and Bilal as showcase the dynamic culture of Dubai, which has grown and evolved remarkably since their last visit.

The duo experiences various activities, including Top Golf, gaming at Brass Monkey, Sky Views Edge Walk, and even a thrilling auto-drome driving experience, taking the viewers along for the ride.

Discussing the campaign, Faisal said "Dubai has always held a special place in our hearts. Having lived in Dubai since 2012, it was an amazing experience reintroducing Bilal to the city that I call my second home.

We were able to explore the city together and create new memories while reminiscing about our past experiences. We hope this series will inspire and encourage Pakistani tourists to discover the wonders of Dubai and all that it has to offer." Bilal Maqsood said, "As a musician, I've had the privilege of performing in Dubai many times before. But this time, I had the chance to explore the city as a tourist, with my friend and ex-bandmate Faisal by my side." Join Faisal and Bilal as they take you on a journey through the heart of the city, rediscovering the magic of Dubai. The series is set to launch next week, so be sure to stay tuned to Dubai Tourism's YouTube page to catch the exciting episodes.

nvd-usg

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Dubai Visit YouTube All Top

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah to host &#039;Career Journey&# ..

Expo Centre Sharjah to host &#039;Career Journey&#039; Exhibition to enrich Inte ..

45 minutes ago
 Dubai Central Laboratory is reference lab for food ..

Dubai Central Laboratory is reference lab for food product validity assessment s ..

60 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on supplementary grant

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on supplementary grant

60 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S expands its global operations at Phi ..

ADNOC L&amp;S expands its global operations at Philippines LNG Import Terminal

1 hour ago
 Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at ..

Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF Express flight

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.