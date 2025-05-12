Dushanbe glacier preservation conference to be a milestone for global water sustainability: Tajik Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to Pakistan, Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir, on Monday said that the three-day Dushanbe international glacier preservation conference will be a milestone for the global sustainability of the environment and water.

Tajikistan is the home of glaciers and clean water in the world, and glaciers melting and climate change are the biggest issues for the world, and the glaciers preservation conference in Tajikistan is an endeavor to give the world a road map for resolving the biggest challenge of climate change and water sustainability, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Pakistan, Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir said told APP here.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan said that the third High-Level International Conference dedicated to Glaciers’ Preservation to be held on 29-31th May 2025 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, and the territory of Tajikistan has more than ten thousand mountain glaciers, the largest of which is the Vanch-Yakh (Fedchenko) glacier.

Tajik envoy said that the initiative of Tajikistan was fully supported by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Pakistan is actively participating in the framework of this initiative.

Participants of the conference will be invited to a post-conference field trip to observe glacier degradation, integrated water resources management practices, and water-related sustainable development examples in Tajikistan, he said.

The Conference will be hosted by the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Conference will provide a unique platform and excellent opportunity for the world community to raise awareness of and to promote and facilitate actions and sustainable measures towards preserving glaciers, as well as its integrated management at all levels through transformative glaciers-related actions and commitments, he said.

He said that within the framework of the High-Level International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation, free excursions are organized on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in several areas, which provide Conference participants with the opportunity to get personally acquainted with the rich history, culture and unique nature of Tajikistan.

Replying to another question, he said the territory of Tajikistan was inhabited by people even before the middle of the 1st millennium BC, who created famous ancient states such as Sogdiana and Bactria.

The Ambassador said that Modern Tajikistan carefully preserves the ancient historical and cultural heritage and revives original craft traditions and to this day, in many ancient cities of the republic, famous dynasties of masters of gold embroidery, masters of silk, abra, batik, gulduzi, skullcap embroiderers, weavers, jewelers, ceramicists, whose products are known all over the world, have been preserved.

The Hisor Fortress, the mausoleum of Khoja Mashhad, the remains of Buddhist monasteries from the 7th-8th centuries, and many other monuments will tell a lot about important milestones in the history of Tajikistan, he said.

Replying to another question, he said that around 93 percent of the country's territory is occupied by majestic mountains that belong to the highest in the world including the ‘Tien Shan, Pamir and Gissaro-Alai.’

The envoy said that Tajikistan, renowned for its rich history, unique culture, ancient customs, and traditions, as well as its breathtaking nature with long rivers, lakes, and therapeutic springs, stands as one of the world's oldest nations.

“We look forward to the active participation of UN Member States, UN agencies, international and regional organizations, financial institutions, business communities, civil society, water organizations, and other stakeholders representing various sectors, including water, energy, health, food, finance, climate, environment, industry, science, education in discussions and development of specific recommendations for the implementation of sustainable development goals and targets in the field of water resources.”