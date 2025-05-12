NBP-Rates-2-Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.51 280.47
GBP 376.64372.18
EUR 318.38 314.65
JPY 1.9441 1.9213
SAR 75.59 74.70
AED 77.19 76.
80
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3251
LIBOR 3M 4.3082
LIBOR 6M 4.2052
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.30279.00276.20273.86271.24 268.55266.12
EUR315.03313.94 311.36309.36 307.04 304.58 302.41
GBP372.34370.64 366.96363.88360.46356.92 353.71
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
More Stories From Business
-
NBP-Rates-2-Karachi10 minutes ago
-
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens28 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates40 minutes ago
-
‘P@SHA, sAi Venture Capital’ signs partnership targeting $100 million in investment B2B1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 20256 hours ago
-
PCMEA galvanises preparedness for 41th International Handmade Carpet Exhibition15 hours ago
-
Pakistan Army proves advanced weaponry can't match skill power: FPCCI17 hours ago
-
FTO Coordinator felicitates armed forces for defeating enemy21 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal chairs progress review meeting of CPEC23 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 20251 day ago