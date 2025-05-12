Open Menu

NBP-Rates-2-Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 02:20 PM

NBP-Rates-2-Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 283.51 280.47

GBP 376.64372.18

EUR 318.38 314.65

JPY 1.9441 1.9213

SAR 75.59 74.70

AED 77.19 76.

80

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3251

LIBOR 3M 4.3082

LIBOR 6M 4.2052

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.30279.00276.20273.86271.24 268.55266.12

EUR315.03313.94 311.36309.36 307.04 304.58 302.41

GBP372.34370.64 366.96363.88360.46356.92 353.71

APP/MSQ

More Stories From Business