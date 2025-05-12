(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 12, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 14, 2025

USD 281.6605

GBP 373.5382

EUR 316.9808

JPY 1.9411

APP/MSQ