Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 12, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 14, 2025
USD 281.6605
GBP 373.5382
EUR 316.9808
JPY 1.9411
APP/MSQ
