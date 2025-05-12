PQ Activity

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 02:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Bright Fuji, MSC Greenwich, Chiristiana-P and Paolo Topic carrying Container, Soya Bean Seed and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Tanja, Beyound-2 and Chinook-I scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of five ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two container ships, MSC Greenwich and Bright Fuji left the port on today morning, while another ship ‘Nave Cielo’ expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 101,647 tonnes, comprising 84,647 tonnes imports cargo and 17,000 export cargo carried in 2,873 Containers (1,873 TEUs Imports & 1,000 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are four ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Beyond-2 and Tanja & another ship ‘MSC Tania’ scheduled to load/offload Cement and Container are expected to take berths at MW-2 and QICT are respectively on today, while three more container ships, Valence, SM Kaveri and MSC Jaonna are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday.

