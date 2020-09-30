UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Pharma Group DSM To Sell Materials Arm For 1.6 Bn Euros

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:34 PM

Dutch pharma group DSM to sell materials arm for 1.6 bn euros

Dutch pharmaceutical group DSM said Wednesday it will sell its resins and materials arm to leading German polymer maker Covestro for 1.6 billion euros

The Hague (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Dutch pharmaceutical group DSM said Wednesday it will sell its resins and materials arm to leading German polymer maker Covestro for 1.6 billion Euros.

The business units sold by DSM, based in the southeastern Dutch city of Heerlen, include paint and car coatings components plus materials for 3D printing.

"The proposed transaction is another step forward in DSM's evolution as a purpose-led, science-based company operating in the fields of nutrition, health and sustainable living," the group said in a statement.

The deal will also see around 1,850 employees -- 700 of whom are based in the Netherlands -- being transferred to Covestro, Dutch news agency ANP reported.

DSM employs around 23,000 people globally.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Awami National Party Business German Company Car Netherlands Allied Rental Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

Former PML-N MPA sentenced to 10-year jail in asse ..

57 seconds ago

 

18 minutes ago

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

36 minutes ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

36 minutes ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

36 minutes ago

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Na ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.