UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EasyJet Grounds 'entire Fleet' Over Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 12:06 PM

EasyJet grounds 'entire fleet' over coronavirus

British airline easyJet on Monday said it had grounded its entire fleet because of the coronavirus pandemic but would still be available for rescue flights to repatriate stranded customers

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :British airline easyJet on Monday said it had grounded its entire fleet because of the coronavirus pandemic but would still be available for rescue flights to repatriate stranded customers.

"As a result of the unprecedented travel restrictions imposed by governments in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the implementation of national lockdowns across many European countries, easyJet has, today, fully grounded its entire fleet of aircraft," it said in a statement.

"At this stage there can be no certainty of the date for restarting commercial flights." The carrier, which already last week began to ground a majority of its planes, added Monday that it had so far operated 650 rescue flights, returning more than 45,000 customers.

"The last of these rescue flights were operated on Sunday... We will continue to work with government bodies to operate additional rescue flights as requested," easyJet said.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren noted that crew members had volunteered to operate rescue flights.

"I am extremely proud of the way in which people across easyJet have given their absolute best at such a challenging time," he said in the statement,Following the full grounding of its planes, easyJet said that for two months from Wednesday, crew would be paid 80 percent of their average pay thanks to an emergency scheme introduced by the UK government to keep workers in jobs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK Sunday From Government Best Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Prime Minister Asks Regions to Consider Co ..

1 minute ago

Nausheen Hamid hails Chinese medical experts for h ..

1 minute ago

Twitter removes two Bolsonaro tweets questioning v ..

17 minutes ago

North Korea says tested 'super-large' rocket launc ..

17 minutes ago

Demand explodes for New York food banks

17 minutes ago

PM to announce roadmap for uninterrupted food supp ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.