EasyJet says quarterly revenues slump almost 90% on virus hit

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :British no-frills airline EasyJet said Thursday that revenues collapsed by almost 90 percent in its first quarter as coronavirus ravaged travel demand, adding second-quarter capacity would be slashed.

Revenues nosedived 88 percent to �165 million ($226 million, 187 million Euros) in the three months to December 31 compared with a year earlier, while capacity in the current second quarter to March will be about 10 percent below the prior level due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, EasyJet said in a statement.