UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECNEC Approves $6.8 Bln Pakistan Railways ML-1 Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 07:08 PM

ECNEC approves $6.8 bln Pakistan Railways ML-1 project

The Executive committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) here Wednesday approved the project of Pakistan Railways for upgradation existing Mainline-1 (ML-1) and establishment of dry port near Havelian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ):The Executive committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) here Wednesday approved the project of Pakistan Railways for upgradation existing Mainline-1 (ML-1) and establishment of dry port near Havelian.

The project was approved at the rationalized cost of US$ 6,806.783 million, on cost sharing basis between the governments of China and Pakistan, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The ECNEC meeting was chaired by the Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh at the Cabinet Division, it added.

The execution of the project would be done in 3 packages and in order to avoid commitment charges, the loan amount for each package will be separately contracted.

Under the project, the existing 2,655 kilometer track would be upgraded while the speed of passenger trains would increase from 65/110 kilometers per hour to 165 kilometers per hour and the line capacity would increase from 34 to 137/171 trains each way per day.

Ministry of Railways would constitute a project steering committee for effective supervision and implementation of the project, the statement added.

The committee also approved the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) project. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would be the sponsoring agency for this project.

The total cost of the project has been estimated at Rs.

11,074.16 million including Rs.9,020 million as foreign exchange component (FEC).

The project would be completed by June 2023 and it is expected to enhance Pakistan's global ranking in cross border trade related indicators.

It would also serve as the integration point bridging cargo/logistics systems and other trade related processes.

The project would provide an automated single-entry centralized hub for submission and processing of 90% of the licenses, permits, certificates and other documents (LPCOs) for external trade.

ECNEC also approved the change in cost sharing ratios of Asian Deelopment Bank (ADB) and its co-financing Partners for "Construction of BRT Red Line Project, Karachi" at the total cost of Rs 78,384.33 million including FEC of Rs.66,378.33 million (with cattle based biomethane as fuel technology).

The project was already approved by ECNEC on 29th August 2019, the statement added.

Ph.D. Scholarship Program under US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor (phase-1) was also approved by ECNEC at the revised cost of Rs. 25,226.274 million including FEC of Rs. 24,303.543 million.

In the revised PC-1 the scope of the project has been curtailed to 1000 scholarships (from 1500 scholarships) mainly due to appreciation of dollar rate against Pak-rupee and inclusion of tuition fee/ research grant.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Loan Prime Minister Technology Exchange Dollar China Bank Hub Havelian June August Border FBR 2019 Asian Development Bank From Cabinet Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Supreme Court seeks details regarding appointments ..

33 minutes ago

Aug 5 beginning of fall of India, its imperialism: ..

1 hour ago

PSX stays bullish, gains 305 points to close at 39 ..

33 minutes ago

ADU’s College of Engineering launches &#039;ESTE ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 05 Aug 2 ..

36 minutes ago

India must stop its inhuman aggression, immediatel ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.