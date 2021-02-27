UrduPoint.com
Ecuador Interested In Russian Investments With Technologies Transfer -Presidential Hopeful

QUITO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Ecuador is interested in Russian investments that include the transfer of technologies, leftist presidential candidate Andres Arauz told Sputnik.

On February 7, Ecuador held the first round of the presidential election, with Arauz having won it with over 32 percent and qualified for the runoff scheduled for April 11.

"Of course, we are interested in foreign investments, Russian investments with the transfer of technologies, so that Ecuador could retain its production capabilities," Arauz said on late Friday.

The presidential candidate believes that the trade between Russia and Ecuador could significantly rise. He added the potential for developing bilateral educational and health care cooperation.

