ERP System Operationalized At Pak-German Wood Centre

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher inaugurated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system at Pak-German Wood Working Centre, a subsidiary of the Small Industries Development board (SIDB) here on Monday.

Under this system, the affairs of this centre of the furniture manufacturing in the public sector of the province has been digitized formally through a latest software and now all the information regarding the operation of the centre will be available online.

The initiative will play useful role in bringing modernism and transparency in the performance of the centre as well as better planning of the resources, financial affairs, human resource, purchase and other matters of the organization.

Besides, the Managing Director (MD) SIDB KP, Habibullah Arif, Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs), Nauman Fayyaz, Sahibzada Zulfikar and Manager Pak-German Wood Working Centre, other officers and staff were also present on the occasion.

In a briefing given by the consultant of the project regarding the software system, the Special Assistant was told that the ERP system is being introduced under the latest technology of the world and all affairs of the organization have been saved in a software and now instead of the conventional official manner, the record and other information of the organization will be available online.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to the KP CM, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher termed the uplift of the Pak-German Wood Working Centre, a welcoming and said that giving practical shape to the digitization vision of the government is a crucial step introduced in the industrial sector.

He also hinted at bringing further improvement in the uplift of the organization and bringing more improvement in it and leaving no stone unturned in developing Pak-German Centre including local wood working centres in line with uplifting them as a brand.

The Special Assistant further said that ERP system of the Pak-German will be adopted as a model in other wood working centres of the province also.

He directed initiating of steps for the publicity of the under-training skilled workers at Pak-German to inform the people about the quality work carried out in the centre.

On this occasion, the Special Assistant also visited a training centre inside Pak-German Wood Working Centre and appreciated the quality of the furniture manufacturing carried out there.

