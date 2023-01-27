UrduPoint.com

EU Coalition Led By Estonia, Lithuania, Poland Pushing For $40 Russian Oil Cap - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 10:36 PM

EU Coalition Led by Estonia, Lithuania, Poland Pushing for $40 Russian Oil Cap - Reports

A coalition of European states led by Estonia, Lithuania and Poland is promoting the idea to further lower the price cap on Russian oil to between $40-$50 per barrel, Bloomberg reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) A coalition of European states led by Estonia, Lithuania and Poland is promoting the idea to further lower the price cap on Russian oil to between $40-$50 per barrel, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Estonia, Lithuania and Poland consider the current cap too high compared to market prices and propose other states to adjust it in line with the average Russian oil market price, which was $54 in December and $52 in January, to between $40 and $50, the report said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Price Estonia Poland Lithuania January December Market

Recent Stories

Borrell Says EU Represents 'First Trade Partner, I ..

Borrell Says EU Represents 'First Trade Partner, Investor' in South Africa

2 minutes ago
 Japan, Netherlands Officials Discuss Emerging Tech ..

Japan, Netherlands Officials Discuss Emerging Tech With Sullivan in Washington - ..

2 minutes ago
 Guterres Lists Neo-Nazism as Top Threat as World M ..

Guterres Lists Neo-Nazism as Top Threat as World Marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

2 minutes ago
 Central American Countries Interested in Creation ..

Central American Countries Interested in Creation of Nuclear Technology Center - ..

2 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Says It Will Be 'Too Late' If US Abrams ..

Zelenskyy Says It Will Be 'Too Late' If US Abrams Tanks Arrive in Ukraine Only i ..

32 minutes ago
 US Senator Cruz Renews Bid to Adopt Cryptocurrency ..

US Senator Cruz Renews Bid to Adopt Cryptocurrency for Payments in Congress - St ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.