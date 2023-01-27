EU Coalition Led by Estonia, Lithuania, Poland Pushing for $40 Russian Oil Cap - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

A coalition of European states led by Estonia, Lithuania and Poland is promoting the idea to further lower the price cap on Russian oil to between $40-$50 per barrel, Bloomberg reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) A coalition of European states led by Estonia, Lithuania and Poland is promoting the idea to further lower the price cap on Russian oil to between $40-$50 per barrel, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Estonia, Lithuania and Poland consider the current cap too high compared to market prices and propose other states to adjust it in line with the average Russian oil market price, which was $54 in December and $52 in January, to between $40 and $50, the report said.